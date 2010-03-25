Clap Your Hands If You Believe in Packy

×

This weekend, the Racine Children’s Theatre presents its final Packy Play . . . Earlier this season, the series of children’s plays that have included stage adaptations of such classic as Alice In Wonderland, Seussical and Winnie The Pooh welcomes a pstage production of J.M. Berrie’s classic Peter Pan.

Chicago’s Emerald City Theatre brings the show to Racine in a production that looks pretty good. The show, as all others staged in the series at the Racine Theatre Guild, will be introduced by the Racine Children’s Theatre’s elephant MC Pachy.

I vaguely remember seeing a children’s theatre adaptation of the classic tale as a kid at some point in the early 1980’s . . . and any memory of Peter Pan live has by now been completely overshadowed by Jack Hitt’s tale of one of the most ill-fated performances in stage history from an early episode of This American Life,

But the tale is one that lends itself to the stage extremely well in productions of every size and budget level. The costuming on the Emerald City production looks impressive enough for a traveling production. This could be fun.

The Racine Children’s Theatre presents Emerald City’s production of Peter Pan March 26th, 27th and 28th at 5:30 and 7:30pm with additional matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Racine Theatre Guild’s Website for more info.