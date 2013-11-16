Classes With A 52 year-old "Kid" In The Hall

×

I remember an old sketch from TV's The Kids in the Hall that had the group's Kevin McDonald playing an arrogant acting instructor teaching an acting class that included at least one student who was way more talented than himself. Kind of a clever bit of comedy.

Reality has another chance to imitate art as Kevin McDonald teaches a two-day improv comedy workshop at ComedySportz this weekend. Two full days' exhaustive 14-hour workshop are designed to show students how to turn improv comedy into sketch writing.

The class is $300 for the two full days, but bear in mind that's 14 hours' worth of class with a member of one of the most respected sketch comedy groups of the 1990s. The class became available quite some time ago, so it is likely that the class has sold out. For more information about ComedySportz , visit them online.