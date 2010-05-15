Classes With Ernst and Staples

×

This past Thursday, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release about its upcoming summer masters classes. The 2010 Summer Theatre Conservatory runs July 12th – 24th. The intensive two-week course ends up running like a regular full-time job with classes running from 9:30 am to 5pm Monday Through Friday for two straight weeks.

Open only to drama teachers, high school and college students, the classes are taught by talented Rep resident actors Lee Ernst and Deborah Staples. The press release lists a pretty broad set of skills covered in the class from character development to voice and speech work to stage combat to audition techniques. Staples and Ernst cover quite a bit in 79 hours over the course of two weeks. At $450, the classes aren’t cheap, but this could be a great opportunity for the right person. Scholarships are available for qualified applicants. The classes can count for college credit for UW-Parkside students.

For more information and application forms, visit the Rep’s Website.