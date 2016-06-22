Classes and Shows with Kids At Sunset

Not every school has a great performing arts education program. Priorities in funding just might lie elsewhere for various schools. Sunset Playhouse is one of many theaters looking to enrich children’s performing arts educations with summer classes.

Sunset Playhouse Summer Camp is offering class opportunities for kids ages 4 - 16. Live Art! teaches the youngest, little performers aged 4 - 5. There are more advanced courses in Performing Arts Camp, which has courses for kids as young as 6. There are also Musical Theater courses for kids ages 12 -16. Classes cost $120. There’s still room in many of the classes, which start Jun. 27, some classes continue to roll through late July. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.

Later-on this summer, Sunset high school acting group The Actletes will be presenting its second production of the season. The Bold, The Young and The Murdered. It’s a murder-mystery comedy by Don Zolidis. A soap opera is in its final days. Cast and crew are shocked when a murder occurs onset. It’s a fun choice for a group of high school students. The show is open to the public. It runs for one weekend only Jul. 28 - 30. For more information, visit the show’s page at Sunset.