Classic Christmas on the Air with Forte Theatre

Brenda and Randall Dodge’s Forte Theatre Company makes its debut this month with a production of Miracle on 34th Street—A Live Musical Radio Play. Adapted from a 1947 radio broadcast of the classic film, the staging features a talented ensemble of actors playing talent from the golden age of radio. Jazzy renditions of classic Christmas songs punctuate an endearing family drama that never quite manages to tip over into the cloying, overly sentimental territory so often inhabited by wholesome, traditional Christmas fare.

Joel Kopischke is a natural in the warm, jovial presence as Kris Kringle: a department store Santa who is a bit too perfect not to be the genuine article. Kopischke delicately ushers the character through his more somber moments as he struggles for meaning in a holiday increasingly dominated by commercialism. His earnestness is a cause of stress for Macy’s employee Doris Walker. With genuinely vibrant energy in the role, Leah Gawel radiates a classy, mid-century beauty about her as a pragmatic single mother trying to raise her daughter to be a realist so as not to be heartbroken by the harsh realities of the world.

Forte Theatre student Lauren Milosavljevic has a poised sophistication as Doris’ daughter, Susan. Joey Chelius rounds out the central cast quite adeptly in the role of junior lawyer Fred Gailey, who finds himself drawn to the task of proving Kringle’s identity before a judge. The core cast is accompanied by an ensemble in a variety of roles. Justin Hall provides much-needed old-timey radio atmosphere as the show’s Foley artist in a radio studio atmosphere complete with a classic light-up “Applause” sign. Forte makes an entertaining debut with a charming production of a holiday classic.

Through Dec. 22 at Martin Luther High School, 5201 S. 76th St.