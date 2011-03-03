A Classy Children's Theatre Fundraiser

×

The First Stage Children’s Theatre approaches its 25th anniversary in 2012. One of the most impressive children’s theatre programs in the country, First Stage continues to impress with works that educate and challenge in a variety of ways. As one would expect from an organization matching that description, First Stage is particularly well-funded. As with any arts organization, the search for funding is always a struggle.

This month, First Stage hosts its 17th Annual Make Believe Ball fundraiser. The classy black tie affair makes its appearance in the Crystal Ballroom at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center on 501 West Wisconsin Avenue from 5:30 – 10:30 pm on March 12th. Last year’s ball raised $139,000 for First Stage with 400 adults in attendance.

Providing entertainment at this year’s ball are Organized Chaosthe Patrick Schmitz-founded children’s improv group formed by improv students at First Stage and Magician Rick Allen. The theme for this year’s ball is drawn from the company’s folk rock musical U:Bug Me. The festivities include an auction. Included on the auction are, among other things, a football signed by Wide Receiver Donald Driver, four tickets to a Green Bay Packers home game and the 2011 American Girl Doll of the Year.

Tickets to the ball are $50 per child, $75 per teen and $175 per adult. For more information, visit First Stage online.