Clayton Hamburg In A Hostage Rock Opera In Madison

Clayton Hamburg has made quite an impression over the years in a range of things on Milwaukee stages. He's played Puck and Stanley Kowalski in two different shows with Carte Blanche and played a particularly tormented/sinister figure in a memorable show with World's Stage. His latest project has him starring in the Wisconsin premiere of Hostage Song in Madison. The show is being staged by Madison's MTM.

From the show's official description:

" In an unspecified time and place, Jim and Jennifer are hostages, blindfolded and awaiting their fate. In an effort to distract themselves from their inevitable doom, they forge a relationship while trying to let go of the images of their loved ones. As the reality of their demise becomes clearer, the fantasy becomes more vivid. Stunning rock music leads the story forward as the two grapple in the dark for the last bit of love they will ever know. "

Hostage Song runs January 29th through February 1st at The Frequency on 121 West Main Street in Madison. All shows start at 7pm. For more information, visit MTM online.

Here's the promo trailer:

Hostage Song TRAILER from Rob Matsushita on Vimeo.

