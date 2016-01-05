Cleavage II: Prince Groom at Fresh Water this month

The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So much aggression is passed along as a natural part of our biological make-up. Granted, we wouldn’t be where we are without violence, but we used to have gills, too. We gave them up a long time ago . . . violence is not a necessary part of anything ...certainly not masculinity.

Cleavage II: The Prince Groom sounds like a really interesting philosophical exploration featuring performances by Red Rum of Chicago, Ceasar Hart of Madison, Rumple Foreskin, Charlie Hardwood, Panic at the Drag Show, Dev Estate, Sugar St. Claire, Scorpi Erotic, Divine, Trash, Jules Vernon, Avery Ex Machina, Ray Alden, Oliver Clothesoff, Colin Acumen, Dean Mentor. Of course, a single gender-bending variety show isn’t going to change the world, but it’s nice to know this many people are putting forth the effort on a single performance. Proceeds from ticket sales go to support the Alma Center, which is doing very concrete work in an effort to make lasting change in the community. For more information about visit the Alma Center online.

The show takes place Jan. 15 at Hot Water Wherehouse on 818 S. Water St. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations and more information, visit the show’s page on Brown Paper Tickets.com.