Clever Columbo Returns to the Stage at Alchemist Theatre

Mention Columbo and we immediately think of that rumpled police detective with an unlit cigar whose befuddled manner delighted legions of TV fans for many years.

But the wily detective actually first got his start in a play 56 years ago as a secondary character. And Alchemist Theatre has brought the beloved character back to life in Columbo: Prescription Murder. The writing is sharp, clever and humorous (credit William Link and Richard L. Levinson) and mystery fans will love the surprise ending.

But first, there’s the murder: a psychiatrist and his mistress plot and kill his wife so they can be together. We know who the killers are from the start. It’s the cat and mouse game that ensues that makes watching this play engaging and fun. And director Aaron Kopec highlights the interpersonal conflicts and relationships upfront in this intimate psychological dramedy.

The ensemble of seven (including a live appearance by basset hound Rufus #1) are well cast. As the murdering husband, Chris Goode skillfully shows the gradual mental deterioration as the killers’ plot unravels over the course of this production. Brenda Poppy has a delightful deadpan quality as his mistress, second-guessing herself, bedecked in retro ‘60s hair, mini skirts and large loopy earrings.

But as Columbo, Randall T Anderson is a standout; it’s so easy to compare him to the TV version (Peter Falk). But he clearly makes the role his own, capturing similar mannerisms (the puzzled facade, the cigar hand gestures), yet entirely believable at the same time. Anderson is simply fascinating to watch; the predictable shuffle turns into a quick turnaround and an entrapping question asked offguard. It’s the little gestures that add up to one major performance.

The show itself has an overall TV feel to it. Credit the writers’ backgrounds, the use of ‘60s sounding music to create tension and foreshadowing, the hair and costumes. But in end there’s always Lieutenant Columbo. And he always gets what he’s after in the end: the truth. No matter what the stakes.

Through May 19 at Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For more information, visit: www.thealchemisttheatre.com