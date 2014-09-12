Closing the Origin of the Unicorn at Charles Allis

A little while back, there was an immersive dramatic storytelling experience that settled into the Charles Allis Art Museum. The opening of UNIS: The Origin of the Unicorn was a presentation of a new art exhibit featuring actors in character talking about a fictitious Unicorn expedition that they went on. The art show has run its course and the actors are returning for a repeat presentation as the show closes. Actors Timothy Westbrook, Julianne Hunter, Rebecca Segal, Grace DeWolff, Brandon Minga and Charles Tritt reprise their roles in a presentation that closes the show on the evening of Sept. 28. starting at 7 p.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit Charles Allis online.