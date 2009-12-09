Clown ‘Leaving the Ring’ at Alchemist Theatre

×

The modern circus has been around for about 250years, and its prehistory dates back to ancient Rome. But in today’s age of interactive massmedia, the idea of going to see a mixture of live performances and exhibitionsbeneath a tent feels antiquated. The art form lives on in contemporarymutations like Cirque du Soleil, but the traditional circus appears to be onits way outand has for quite some time. Be that as it may, there’s still somethingmoving about the circus ring that’s every bit as primal as other forms oftheater.

Performer Matthew Belopavlovich casts light on thewaning shadows of the traditional circus next week as he performs Leaving the Ring, a theatrical narrativehe’s constructed around the story of “a clown’s last bow on Earth.” In hisone-man performance, Belopavlovich walks onstage in a red bowler hat and clownnose. He unpacks his suitcase, apparently oblivious to where he is. Then henotices the audience. As long they’re sitting there, he may as well perform…

Belopavlovich proceeds to weave a performance out ofcomedy, poetry, juggling and stage magic. It’s a family show, but it capturessomething beyond light entertainment.

“The idea of ‘leaving the ring’ is symbolic of theclown performing for the last time on this Earth and passing away,”Belopavlovich says.

Given the right execution, this could be a veryinteresting journey flowing from all the trappings of a traditional circusclown’s shtick. Modern culture often associates clowns with children’s parties,so crafting a profound message from this fare should prove to be an interestingchallenge.

The show looks like a passionate side project forBelopavlovich, who is also appearing as Smudge in the Skylight Opera Theatre’scurrent production of Plaid Tidings. Leaving the Ring takes place in themiddle of Plaid Tidings’ run at theSkylight, which continues through Jan. 3, 2010.

Belopavlovich’sLeaving the Ring runs for two nights only, Dec. 15-16, at the Alchemist Theatre. A portion of theticket sales will be donated to Clowns Without Borders, an organization thatbrings laughter to places of conflict and crisis all over the world.