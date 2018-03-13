Losing the 'Clue' in Staging the Board Game as a Musical

Hoping to come out a winner, Waukesha Civic Theatre lost too many turns while producing Clue: The Musical. The production opened last weekend at the theater’s home in Downtown Waukesha.

A weak premise, forgettable songs and over-the-top acting made Clue: The Musical drag through its slightly more than hour-long performance. The 1997 show is based on the popular board game Clue. The Waukesha cast consists of well-known characters such as Miss Scarlet (Rachel Krause), Professor Plum (Andrew Byshenk), Colonel Mustard (David Jirik) and Mrs. White (Laura Heise).

Credit goes to Waukesha costume designer Dana Brzezinski for outfitting the cast in appropriately colored, tasteful garments. The costumes are among the show’s highlights, as were the oversized game pieces (revolver, knife, lead pipe, etc.). Much of the show’s comedy came from actors attempting to wield (or hide) these giant “weapons.”

Another highlight was the three-piece band, coordinated by music director Yeng Thao. They played the score with precision. While cramped into a tiny, onstage cubbyhole, the three musicians did an admirable job under less-than-ideal circumstances.

One wishes the same could be said for the cast. What should have been a light entertainment was reduced to drudgery. Director Ken T. Williams didn’t have much to work with, as not a single actor had a decent singing voice. The dozen or so musical numbers were best handled by the cast’s women, including Krause, Heise and Margaret Teshner as Mrs. Peacock.

As the show begins, a narrator called Mr. Boddy (Mike Owens) appears to introduce the audience to the show’s concept. Several pre-selected theatergoers are called onstage to select the show’s murderer, the murder weapon and the room in which the murder takes place. The audience has no idea what “cards” they selected before the big “reveal” at the finale.

Occasionally, the house lights come up during the show and Mr. Boddy (who is also the one who gets murdered) recaps the action and gives hints on notable clues. Even after his “death,” he shows up regularly to facilitate the show’s activities.

All six of the game board characters reveal their reasons for murdering Mr. Boddy.

What should have been a climactic moment (the appearance of a detective to grill the guests) turns into a puzzling interlude. For some unknown reason, the detective is straightforward and tough one moment, and skittish the next. She (Stacy Kolafa) exits the stage more than once because all the suspects are “looking at her.”

With barely a clue on how to stage this less-than-perfect musical, Waukesha Civic Theatre tried hard to deliver an entertaining event.

