Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee’s 2014/2015 Season

After carefully considering what it will present as its 2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced a really interesting series of four plays.

In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s The Seagull, which also appears on the upcoming American Players Theatre season this coming summer. It’s a very haunting drama that should play well in an intimate performance here in Milwaukee.

In October, the work of Edgar Allen Poe is celebrated once more in a local stage production. Poe’s Ghost promises to be a stylish staging that features shadow puppetry. Tales explored onstage include The Raven and The Tell Tale Heart .

I’m really looking forward to the group’s March show—an all-new work devised by Fly Steffens, Jessica Kaminski, Matthew Bruno and Neal Easterling. It’s called Milwaukee Carries. Oddly enough, it’s exactly what the title says it is. People in Milwaukee are stopped on the street and asked what they’re carrying. What we carry with us tells a story. Should be an interesting way to see the city onstage.

The season rounds out in April with an all-new work devised by Kelly Coffey. Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan is actually more than just a glance into the title character. Coffey will be exploring the works of author J.M. Barrie in “shadow imagery and physical expression.”

For more information on Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee’s upcoming season, visit them online.