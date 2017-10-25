Cole Porter Meets Shakespeare at Off the Wall Theatre

This isn’t your daughter’s or your little brother’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the oft-produced William Shakespeare play that has been a staple of high school dramatic seasons for ages. In the hands of Dale Gutzman and many of the regular zanies who appear in many productions at Off the Wall Theatre, this A Midsummer Night’s Dream—The Musical gives proof to Gutzman’s supposition that this is “Shakespeare’s most erotic play.”

To prove Gutzman’s point, many of the actors open the show wearing silky pajamas. A small bed dominates this postage-size set. Intriguingly, the “forest” is represented by colorful helium balloons anchored about the stage, giving a more upbeat, playful feeling to what is typically a dark and scary environment. While there is no nudity onstage, the young couples eventually pair down to boxer briefs and lacy slips during their escapades as they chase each other through the forest.

Oh, did I mention that Cole Porter tunes have been inserted into the script? Although this isn’t the first time Porter’s tunes have been added to Midsummer, this represents the first arrangement of these particular songs. Skipping around the plot a bit, one finds the mechanicals (a group of would-be actors) singing “Be a Clown,” while the enchanted fairy queen, Titania, and Bottom (transformed into an ass by a mischievous Puck) sing “Let’s Misbehave.” The four young lovers, who comprise the play’s focus, deliver nicely in “From This Moment On.”

Good performances are delivered by all, with special mention to Ben George as Theseus (a Duke) and Oberon (the fairy king); Laura Monagle, as his partner in both capacities (Hippolyta, Theseus’ bride-to-be, and fairy queen Titania), David Flores, playing a sometimes-grouchy Puck; and Jeremy C. Welter as Nick Bottom (who plays one of the mechanicals and is also Titania’s paramour). The four young lovers (Liz Mistele, Alicia Rice, Max Williamson and Jake Konrath) add a great deal of humor to these frolics. One notable exception is when Helena (Alicia Rice) sings a plaintive “So Near and Yet So Far.” She is singing about Demetrius, her would-be love, who has eyes only for another woman (Hermia).

All the shenanigans one would expect from an Off the Wall production are evident in A Midsummer Night’s Dream—The Musical. The costumes produce some good sight gags as well (no telltale clues here). The effect only adds to the hilarity, as well as the pathos, of this delightfully adult production.

Through Oct. 27 at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.