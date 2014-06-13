For Colored Girls in Body & Soul

Project 1 Voice is a national group that supports African American theater and playwrights. This year the group’s 1 Voice! 1 Play! 1 Day! project resonates through the nation with numerous staged readings of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf. As it is a series of poetic and very personal monologues, the drama lends itself remarkably well to an intimate staged reading format. The reading is being brought to the stage locally by Uprooted Theatre in conjunction with the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble. This is Uprooted’s fourth year participating in the program. Those included on the performance are Marvette Knight Andrews, Bria Cloyd, Marti Gobel, Azeeza Islam, Malkia Stampley-Johnson Ashley Jordan, Samantha Montgomery and Ozara Ode.

The local staging will take place at on June 16 at the The Body & Soul Healing Arts Center on 3617 N. 48th Street. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.