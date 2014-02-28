Comedians Doing Long Monologues

×

I remember ages ago there was a show on Comedy Central called Comics Only . The idea was to have stand-up comedians sitting around talking in a talk-show like format. It ended up being little more than stand-ups doing their stand-up routines sitting down, but it was a promising idea.

Milwaukee Comedy is staging something much closer to what I would have wanted out of Comics Only …it's a show featuring stand-up comedy types doing long-form comedic biographical narratives. The nervous and cloying nature of most stand-up comedy could use a bit more room to breathe.

Featured on the show are:

Ryan Lowe

Erik Koconis

Jeff Lampton

Nick Hart

Greg Bach

Matt Kemple hosts Long Story Short on Thursday, March 6th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. Admission is $5 at the door. The show starts at 7:30 pm.