Comedy Auditions in Racine

The Over Our Head Players have recently announced auditions for their upcoming 2009 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival. The upoming festival of original comedy shorts runs January 30 through February 22nd. The general premise is this: shorts of no longer than ten minutes are submitted to O.O.H.P’s. The submissions are sifted through. A few are chosen to be produced over the course of the festival. The audiences then vote on which playwright wins a cash prize of some sort. Sounds like fun.

×

Auditions are Tuesday, November 11th at 7pm at Racine’s Sixth Street Theatre. Don’t bring a monologue. Don’t come prepared. No previous experience necessary. The auditioning process involves reading from a script and working through “audition challenges in a workshop atmosphere.” This could be interesting for audiences as well . . . but you still have to pretend like you’re auditioning, I suppose. Auditions of this sort can become such a strange atmosphere . . . for more information, click on the link at the begnnng of this entry or call 262-632-6802.