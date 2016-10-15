Comedy in Mystery with MURDER ON THE NILE

The hip psuedo-sorta-kinda-semi-post-modernist take in Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps that debuted on stage years ago is a clever fusion that both reveres the original work and enjoys a little bit of comedy at its expense. New York-based Aquila Theatre has done something similar with Agatha Christie’s classic Murder on the Nile. The story of an ill-fated ’30s trip down the Nile takes on a new comic sensibility as Lincoln Hudson, Palmyra Mattner and Toby Miller play every character in the story that is framed as a vintage World War II BBC radio drama. The premise is that air raids have kept the entire cast from showing-up. The show must go-on for the Home Service and so the three must make due. Kind of a clever re-framing of an old classic.

Aguila Theatre is touring with the show, which makes it to South Milwaukee this week. On Oct. 20, Aquila Theatre’s staging of Murder on the Nile takes the stage of the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center at 901 15th Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit the South Milwaukee PAC online.