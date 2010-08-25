Comedy, Performing Cats, Comedy

It could be construed by some as the last real weekend of summer. And as the theatre season begins to get into full swing, a few odd acts hit local stages. Here’s a look ahead at what’s happening this weekend:

Thursday, August 26th:

6:30pm

The Amazing Acro-Cats

These not-so-common house cats from Chicago return to the Alchemist Theatre this weekend for four shows starting tomorrow night. They skateboard, walk tight ropes, jump through hoops and more. The act is quite a turnaround for many of the cats, who were rescued from shelters by Acro-Cat founder Samantha Martin.

The Cats perform at 6:30 and 8:30pm on Thursday and Friday.

7:30pm

At 7:30 pm, Diversion Theatre resents the Neil Haven comedy The Playdaters begins its first of four performances at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. The comedy about a couple of guys playing games with online dating will move on to the Chicago Fringe Festival once it wraps-up its weekend here in Milwaukee.

The Playdaters has performances Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Friday, August 27th:

11:59 pm

New local improv group Worst Case Scenario presents FRAT PARTY: a one-night-only improv show centered around the great American tradition of the Frat party. It’s a late night show at ComedySportz.