ComedySportz Presents Political Comedy Daze Before Election

The presidential election arrives next week in a collapsed heap at the end of October. It’s heaving and groaning. It’s been coughing up blood for like...a month now. It will be over soon. All we can do is make it as comfortable as possible while it slowly passes into history.





So it’s time to celebrate, right? Local political comedy types descend on ComedySportz this Friday as they present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee. It’s an evening of topical comedy hosted by Matthew Filipowicz. The show is set to include Addie Blanchard, Patrick Tomlinson, Bekah Cosgrove, Ton Johnson, Marcos Lara, and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security. Special guest is Emilio De Torre: the Youth and Programs Director at the ACLU of Wisconsin.





The show takes place Nov. 4 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Laughing Liberally Online