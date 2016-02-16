Comic Book-Based Improv with Mojo Dojo

The stylish superhero comedy Deadpool has been much more successful at the box office than anyone might have expected. Opening weekend of Deadpool was so good that they’re already talking about a sequel. Hip superhero comedy seems to be emerging into the mainstream from between the panels quite nicely these days. Local comedy group Mojo Dojo brings comic book comedy into the live improv stage this month as it presents Drawn Out.

The idea is to draw improv comedy from the pages of comic books. Audience members bring their own issues and the cast improvises comedy from them. The cast includes Beth Lewinski and Vince Figueroa (who had done the Natalie Ryan series) James Boland, Audra Handschke and Dave Lane.

Mojo Dojo’s Drawn Out will make its first appearance Feb. 20 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 320 S. 1st St. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. For advance tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.