Comic Conflict in Renaissance's 'Gorgons'

There's a special relationship of conflict between lifelong rivals. And while it may not be enjoyable to face constant challenges from another person in real life, it is fun to watch onstage. Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with just such a conflict in its production of the Don Nigro comedy Gorgons.

The production stars comic talent Marcella Kearns and Renaissance co-founder Jennifer Rupp as a pair of Hollywood screen actresses in the late 1960s who have been competing over roles and men during the course of their long, illustrious careers. Talented actor Drew Brhel will direct the show in his debut project with Renaissance. With their incisive comic instincts, Kearns and Rupp should make this a fun evening at the theater.

Nigro's script provides depth to the rivalry, at least some of which will be taking place through the two divas' public images. Yes, the real-life actresses will be playing actresses who are playing the characters that popular culture has made them out to be. With the experienced talents of Rupp, Kearns and Brhel, the intricacies beyond the comedy should be cleverly rendered.

Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Gorgons runs Oct. 14-Nov. 6 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.

Theater Happenings

UWM Theatre opens its season with A Piece of My Heart, which follows the Vietnam War through the eyes of six women affected by it. The show runs Oct. 14-23 at Kenilworth Studio 508. For ticket reservations, call 414-229-4308.