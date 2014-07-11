Company Class Performances With First Stage

First Stage’s summer Company Classes in Milwaukee and Oconomowoc are ending their four-week run. This classes broaden performance skills and deepen knowledge of theatre for kids in grades 9 through 12. This weekend both classes culminate in a couple of different performances at a couple of different locations.

In Oconomowoc, the classes were working Sarah Ruhl’s modern re-telling of the myth of Orpheus. Eurydice is a fascinating choice for a group of high school students. It’s a coming of age tale that has the title character trying to decide whether to stay in Hades with her father or return to Earth with her husband Orpheus. Decisions, decisions, decisions...

Eurydice runs July 11 and 12 at the Oconomowoc Arts Center on 641 E. Forest St.

In Milwaukee, things are a little more weird. The Milwaukee class will culminate this weekend in Return to the Forbidden Planet. It’s a jukebox musical based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the 1956 movie Forbidden Planet , which was also based on...Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The musical debuted in England in 1989. It’s been produced occasionally since then. The science fiction jukebox musical runs July 11 and 12 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 W. Walnut St.

For more information about he program, visit First Stage online.