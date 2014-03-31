Company With Theatre Unchained

×

Stephen Sondheim's Company, is in my opinion one of the best Musicals For People Who Hate Musicals. No big, flashy spectacle here. Very little campy cheesiness and none of the overwrought overwhelming epic-ness of a show like Les Mis. It's just about people. It's New York City. It's 1970. (That's when it was originally staged anyway.) And there's a guy turning 35 who happens to be wondering about the whole marriage and settling down thing. It's a very nuanced piece.

Theatre Unchained stages a production of it this coming April.

The show runs April 11th - 27th at Theatre Unchained's space on 1024 South 5th Street. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.