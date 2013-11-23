Contemporary Political Comedy in Racine

×

Not too long ago, Next Act theatre staged a really compelling script with Jason Wells' Perfect Mendacity --the story of a man trying to cheat a lie detector test. This coming weekend, Racine's Over Our Head Players brings another work by the contemporary American playwright with The North Plan. It's a contemporary comic drama. It's set in a world where a group has seized power in Washington. A bureaucrat for the State Department runs off with the new regime's enemies list and things get weird.

Much like Perfect Mendacity , The North Plan appears to be an entertaining stage narrative with disturbing real-world insight that should make for an interesting trip to the theatre a little south of Milwaukee.

The North Plan runs November 23rd through December 8th at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802 or visit Over Our Head online.