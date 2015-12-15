A Cool Yule in Elm Grove

× Expand Chris Mariani Chris Mariani

The world may crumble into the see. The sun may cease to rise. The moon may crash into the earth. Corporations may come to own every last human thought, but through it all there must be cool guys in tuxes singing for the holidays. There must always be cool guys in tuxes singing for the holidays.

Let’s talk about Frank Sinatra. Let’s talk about Tony Bennett. Let’s talk about Dean Martin. Let’s talk about Michael Bublé and Harry Connick, Jr. Chris Mariani isn’t any of these guys, but he’s one of these guys. He’s one of these guys who sings ’40s romance and ’50s swing...holiday tunes in a tone and style that could probably make even the jingle for a local auto dealership somehow sound cool.

Chris Mariani returns this week to the SideNotes Cabaret Series at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove for Have a Cool Yule. (Because only cool guys can get away with rhyming couplets in their concert titles.) The show runs Dec. 16 - 19. For more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.