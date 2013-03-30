Cooperative Performance Milwaukee Inaugural Celebration

×

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is a new performance collaborative that's looking to advance creative collaboration and innovation in Milwaukee. They only recently established themselves as an organization and are looking to say hello to everyone. In the interest of doing so, they are hosting an event on April 29th at the Hot Water Wherehouse Night Club on 8181 South Water Street.

The event, which runs from 7pm - 10pm will kick-off the Co-Ops membership drive with a program that includes "dance theater, shadow puppetry, and the unveiling of a new 3D space mapping program that turns movement into musical composition." So there's a lot going on. As this is promo/PR thing, attendance "involves neither cost nor obligation." They just want to say hello to everyone. Cool. Donations are welcome and beverages are available for purchase, but this is just an opportunity to meet with anyone who might be interested. The founding members of the co-op include some talented actors--Mark Corkins, Michael Kroeker and Kelly Coffey among others.

For more information about Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, visit them online.