Cooperative Performance Milwaukee Season 3 Pitch Night

Every year, theater companies hold parties of fund raisers to let potential donors and audience members know what is going to be on their upcoming season. This coming Friday, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee will be holding and event where member artists might be doing as it presents the CPM Season 3 Pitch Night at Riverwest Public House on 815 East Locust St. Come watch as ideas are presented to CPM for projects that just might make it to a local stage next season. It’s a fascinating opportunity to see what goes into decisions beyond the stage for one of Milwaukee’s youngest theater companies.

CPM Pitch Night begins at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 22. For more information about CPM, visit them online.