Coriolanus with Voices Found this month

We are rolling into the last few days before the big elections. One of the last local shows to open before that big date in November is from a tiny Voices Found Repertory. Consisting of young actors, the group performed a Romeo & Juliet this past August. This month they go with a far less popular Shakespeare: Coriolanus. It’s the story of a war hero from antiquity who has suppressed various uprisings against Rome. Emboldened by his successes on the battlefield, he seeks public office. Since this is a Shakespearian tragedy, you can probably guess how things work out even if you ARE totally unfamiliar with the play. What’s going to be fascinating about this particular production is all the fresh talent involved in the show. Andy Montano directs a small cast including Nick Hurtgen in the title role. These are relatively new names in Milwaukee theater, as is just about everyone else involved in the production of a tragic tale of revolution in the edge of a bizarrely dramatic election cycle. The conditions just might be perfect for this particular tragedy.

The show is being staged in The Arcade Theatre int the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. The show runs Oct. 19 - 30. For ticket reservations and more, visit Voices Found online.