Costume Sale at Sunset

The life of a piece of stage clothing is a largely thankless one. It's there onstage for a brief period of time, often getting completely ignored in a world of sets, lighting and actors. Then it gets stored away in a wardrobe room somewhere and . . . largely forgotten. . . possibly telling stories of those few brief shining moments onstage to other bits of costuming that haven't seen the stage for a very, very long time. . .

This coming weekend, the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its doors for those willing to adopt the clothing in question for a modest price. (Prices begin at $1.) The clothing sale, which benefits the Sunset Playhouse is open the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 28 2:00 - 6:00pm

Friday, March 2:00 - 6:00pm

Saturday, March 2 10am - 2:00pm

The sale takes place at the playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove.