Costumes Welcome: Gorgons Pub Crawl

Dress like Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Bridgitte Helm and go crawling for Renaissance Theaterworks.

On Saturday, October 1st, the theatre company will be promoting its new comedy Gorgons--a show about two Hollywood screen actresses from the golden age of cinema who continue be rivals beyond their prime.

(Personally, I think Jeremy Welter and Mark Hagen could do double duty here dressing in character for the crawl in the interest of promoting their upcoming production of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? with Off The Wall. . . it'd be a festive crossover.)

Anyway . . . drink specials will be awarded for those who come in costume.

It's a Third Ward affair. Here's a look at the itinerary:

9pm - Meet at SPiN Milwaukee

10pm - Fanatics Sports Bar & Grill

11pm - Ryan Braun's Graffito

Midnight - Club Charlies

Gorgons runs October 14th - November 6th at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For more info, visit Renaissance Online