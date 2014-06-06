Local comedy groups are like local bands. There are new groups popping up all the time. Go to a show of an entirely new band and you’re likely to see a lot of people you’ve seen in... other bands.

A new improv group has sprung out of people who are better known for work in other projects. Jacob D. Bach, who appears in Skylight’s Hair—one of the men behind T.I.M.-The Improvised Musical joins up with Mike Kauth, who also appeared in the Gentleman’s Hour, ComedySportz and the Midnite Show to form Coyote Butler Improv. What makes Coyote Butler unique? I have no idea. But they’ve got a very cool name and a very exceedingly cool graphic and I know both of these guys are more than funny enough to mention the show here.

Guest performers with the Coyote are Mary Kelly, Dave Lane, Andrew Pauly, Amanda Stellberg and Mitch Charles. If none of these names mean anything to you, then you’re probably not attending enough local comedy shows. You really should. Trust me. You can bet any one of them is at least 10% funnier than the latest Adam Sandler movie.

Coyote Butler Improv performs Friday, July 11 at ComedySportz on 420 S 1st St. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.