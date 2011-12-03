Crafting With Rep Designers

×

On any reasonably large stage production, there are people working on aspects of the show that will never be terribly apparent to the casual attendee. These people do amazing work on details of any production that often go unnoticed, but would be greatly missed if they weren’t there onstage along with all of the more obvious elements of production. The Milwaukee Rep offers an opportunity to get to know these craftspeople and designers one week from today as the Rep presents its Holiday Artisan Craft Fair in the Stiemke Studio Theatre.

According to the fair’s press release, from 1pm – 8pm in the Rep’s Stiemke Studio Theatre, the following artists will be in attendance showing their work:

“The artists include:

· Lara Dalbey, Hair and Make-up Supervisor - Hand-felted items

· Rey Dobeck, Costumes First Hand - Artisan beaded jewelry

· Megan Gadient, Graphics Designer – Holiday and all-occasion watercolor greeting cards

· Margaret Hasek-Guy, Soft Properties Artisan – Hand painted scarves and hand-dyed linen bags

· Sarah Heck, Properties Crafts Artisan - Hand-bound books and leather crafts

· Pete Koenig, Production Shopper - Milwaukee photographs

· Erik Lindquist, Properties Carpenter – Handmade picture frames and artisan woodcrafts

· Jill Lyons, Properties Painter and Graphic Artist – Repurposed crafts and gifts

· Jef Ouwens, Costumes First Hand - Artist designed and created hats

· Jenny Thurnau, Costume Shop Assistant - Handcrafted resin jewelry

· Rachel Stenman, Cabaret Staff – Ceramic jewelry and mixed-media gifts

· Anna Warren, Properties Crafts Artisan - Embroidered Goods.”

For more information, call the Milwaukee Rep’s administrative office at 414-224-1761.