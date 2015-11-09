Crazy For You at Wilson Center

Brookfield Central High School Students will be performing a tribute to Gershwin at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center later this month.

There is to telling how many people have high school memories that include Gershwin, stage guns, strobe lights, and theatrical fog. This month a few more of those memories get made in a Brookfield Central High School staging of the George and Ira Gershwin tribute Crazy For You. It’s the tale of a boy meeting a girl in the Wild West and on the Broadway stage that will be staged for this production at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Greatest hits featured on the program include “I’ve Got Rhythm”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, and “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

Brookfield Central High School’s Crazy for You runs one night only Nov, 20 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center on 19805 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the Wilson Center online.