Cream City Cabaret’s Tassels of Terror Next Week

Cream City Cabaret mixes horror with burlesque next Monday as it presents Tassels of Terror Part II at the intimate space of Quarters Rock ’n Roll Palace.

Guests this time around include Madison-area burlesque twins Cliona and Vaineas Nova, aerialist Claira Bell and local horror icon Colleen Gore.

Cream City Cabaret’s Tassels of Terror Part II will be staged at Quarters on 900 E. Center Street on Oct. 12. It will also make it to Frank’s Power Plant on 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on Oct. 23. Both shows start at 10:00 p.m.