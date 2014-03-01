Creatures of Doubt At Villa Terrace

×

Not much info on this one--completely new. And it sounds interesting. Patricio Amarena wrote a "play with music" called Creatures of Doubt. Hadn't heard of Amerena before. Evidnently from Mexico City, Amerena graduated from UWM in 2007 and now teaches classical guitar at The Academy of Performing Arts in Oak Creek & Frankiln. He identifies as an atheist who speaks a couple of different languages. The show also features seasoned musical theater talent Robby McGhee. No information about the show is yet available, but it's fresh, it's new and its got a musical edge to it. AND it's also being performed at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum--an absolutely gorgeous venue.

Creatures of Doubt runs April 6th - 14th at the Villa Terrace on 2220 N. Terrace Ave. All shows are at 7pm.