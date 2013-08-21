Crimes of the Heart in South Milwaukee

×

It's the story of three adult sisters from Hazelhurst, Mississippi. The three of them are reuniting in their grandfather's home. The youngest, Babe, has shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. Meg has returned from a failed singing career on the West Coast. Lenny is stagnating more than a bit in Hazelhurst. She's at home and very much alone in very many senses. It's a dramatic comedy that has seen a steady number of productions over the years since it debuted in New York 1980. Local productions in the past have included a remarkably memorable Waukesha Civic Theatre production and a Milwaukee Chamber Theatre show. Next month, the Grant Park Players stage a production of the show at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.

The show is directed by Mary Ryan, who is working with the relatively new GPP for the first time. "Crimes is a fun script--family drama, funny, but some serious, tender moments" Says Ryan. "I feel like it was one of the first 'big' plays that touched on mental illness, so I'm trying to raise that up a bit in my direction."