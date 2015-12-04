Crumpet Returns to SantaLand In Door County

It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote about it. I think it’s probably safe to say that it’s been cemented into the culture as a holiday classic that’s also become a holiday tradition. It’s almost been a quarter century since David Sedaris’ SantaLand Diaries originally aired on NPR’s Morning Edition . The extended version of that monologue just might have been part of what put This American Life on the path to the kind of longstanding success it’s had. In addition to this, the monologue has attained substantial success outside of Sadaris’ own recording as it has become a script that’s been staged all over the country by various people. John McGivern even appeared in a few performances of the monologue some time ago.

The classic makes it to the stage in Door County this weekend as Dan Klarer returns to the role in the Third Avenue Playhouse’s staging of the contemporary classic. Third Avenue Playhouse presents the Joe Mantello adaptation of Sedaris’ monologue as directed by Robert Boles. The show runs Dec. 10 - 31. This should be something comically cozy that could add a little more intoxication to that upcoming holiday vacation in Door County. For more information, visit Third Avenue Playhouse online.