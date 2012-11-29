Cudahy Carolers on 10th Street

×

You've seen the Cudahy Carolers at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts. You've seen them at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall. But have you seen them in thee back room of a church on West Wisconsin Avenue?

This year, the In Tandem Theatre returns to the locally-based holiday classic having put it on hold a little while. The numbers on previous productions of the show feel kind of staggering. Over 35,000 tickets sold. over 175 performances over the course of a few different stagings over the years. It probably doesn't sound like a whole lot until one considers that the South Side-based holiday spoof has never played a truly big venue. The tale of Stasch looking to get a quarreling chic back together just in time for a holiday show on local TV has endured over the years and this year it graces the stage of In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre for the first time since they moved there a few seasons back.

This year's cast is an interesting mix including a returning Alison Mary Forbes, (who played the alcohol-loving librarian so well in years past. Forbes almost seems to fold all of the empty space on a stage in around her when she's performing comedy. She's got brilliant instincts for it.), Joe Fransee (who does both comedy and drama . . . most notably appearing with In Tandem in a Leopold and Loeb story a while ago. One of the first times I'd ever seen him onstage he was playing the lead role in the Superman musical at Off The Wall. Can't seem to forget that production no matter how much I might like to) and Samantha Paige (who, in addition to being fun in comedy, also has a great deal of musical talent--an accomplished dancer, too...nice to see her show-up here this holiday season . . . )

This years Cudahy Caroler Christmas runs November 30th - January 5th at the theatre on 628 North 10th Street. For ticker reservations, call 414-271-1371 or visit In Tandem online.