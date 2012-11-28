Cudahy Carolers Return

As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the years. However, the show has been on a three-year hiatus while the company has been staging eerily satisfying productions of Scrooge in Rouge.

With over 170 performances in the role, In Tandem Theatre's Chris Flieller returns as Stasch Zielinski, an affable working-class guy who is trying to round up a group of carolers who have had a falling out. South Side Milwaukee mutations of traditional Christmas carols ensue. The group is reunited just in time for a big local TV broadcast and a good time is had.

The production features a slightly different cast than in past years but the same old memorable songs, including "Ach Ya’ Der Once" and "O, Bowling Night.” It's nice to see this recent tradition return again.

In Tandem Theatre's production of A Cudahy Caroler Christmas runs Nov. 28-Jan. 5 at the Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.

Theatre Happenings

Youngblood Theatre Company opens its next show this weekend. Steve Yockey's Cartoon is a surreal tale of cartoons ruled over by bratty girl named Esther and will take place at the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A E. Pleasant St., Nov. 30-Dec, 15. For more information, visit youngbloodtheatre.com