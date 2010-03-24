Cue The Laughs

×

As I write this, local funny guys Patrick Schmitz and Dave Bogan are only a little over an hour away from their next Game Show Night at the Alchemist Theatre. The strange mix of comedy and game show-like social dynamics sounds like fun. And if you’re only just now hearing about this, it may be too late. The Facebook invitation has already registered some 23 confirmed guests. When one considers the intimate size of the Alchemist, if even half of those show-up, it could already be another pleasantly crowded evening at the Alchemist. Game Show Night runs until 9pm. It’s the next in what appears to be a series of Game Show Nights for Schmitz and Bogan

For those who may be unable to make it to the Alchemist tonight . . .those who may enjoy poultry with their comedy, this Saturday, comedian Mike Ostrowski will be performing at Memories Dinner Theatre in Port Washington as a part of their Chicken Comedy series. All the chicken you can eat. Hopefully all the comedy you want. All in one spot. Sounds interesting. Chicken. Stand-up comedy. And it’s hosted by Rob Haswell from Channel 6.

Of course, a little closer to home this weekend, there’s the opening of 8-Bit WarriorMilwaukee Comedy’s Matt Kemple seems to be having a good time with the show. He appears as the main characters arch-nemesis in an ‘80’s-inspired teen exploitation comedya John Hughes film live onstage. Should be interesting. Kemple recently said that his work on Warrior was helping to keep him sane. Stability through comedy. . . cool . . . the comedy amps-up a little bit this spring. An entirely different Matthew (j. Patten, to be exact) sent me an email to apologize in advance for another upcoming comedy show in which he will be dressed in drag. More on that later. There's no apology necessary, Mr. Patten. . . that's just the Spring on stage in Milwaukee. It's kinda weird . . .