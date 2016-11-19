The Curious Savage in Waukesha

×

20th century playwright John Patrick won awards for his stage adaptation of Teahouse of the August Moon. Outside that, he’s not terribly well-known. Next month, Waukesha’s West End Players present one of Patrick’s lesser-known plays. The Curious Savage is the dark comedy of a wealthy widow who finds herself committed to a mental institution as her stepchildren look to have her money taken away from her.





West End Players’ staging of The Curious Savage runs Dec. 9 - 11. For ticket reservations and further information, visit West End Players online.