In the interest of maintaining the vitality of live theatre, it’s important to expose kids to live performance relatively early on. That includes not only taking them to shows, but giving them an opportunity to perform as well. In a city with one of the biggest children’s theatre operations in the world, it’s nice to see some other unrelated groups beginning to emerge. A group of kids uner the direction of Barry Weber at the Highland Community School have formed The Highland Community Players. The Players, who range from 1st – 3rd grade, will be performing a 40 minute program of shorts for a couple of performances at the end of the month.

The programwhich has been titled A Cute Kids Play features three shorts produced by the kids: The Princess and the Ninjain which a young princess goes on a rescue mission that will pit her against dangerous mutant, dogs, monsters and . . . puns. The Rule Breaker is about a kid who is sent to detention and ends-up teaching the educators a valuable lesson about discipline. The show ends with The Man Without a Storyan adventure about a man caught up in a series of events which ultimately results in him “trying to save himself from three shin-biting witches.” Weird . . .

A Cute Kids Play will be performed at 7pm on April 29th and May 1st at St. Paul’s Lutheran church at the corner of 28th and Wisconsin.