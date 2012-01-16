Cuteness, Murder and Dinner

×

The South Milwaukee PAC hosts its 5th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre next month as it presents And The Killer Is . . . The Murder Mystery Party thing can be a lot of fun, but the real challenge is to put it into a novel enough setting to make people want to engage with what’s going on. This particular show sounds like a lot of fun.

The setting is an awards ceremony foe BEAThe Bit-players and Extras Academy. Th full name of the awards ceremony is the Bit-players and Extras Academy Targets Movie Excellence Awards or uhh . . . BEAT ME. (Cute, right?) So the dinner theatre is made to resemble an awards ceremony. Everybody’s there for the BEAT ME’s. And naturally someone gets killed. And naturally everyone’s involved in finding out what happened. And naturally there’s a three-course meal catered by Skyline Catering.

Performances of And the Killer Is . . . run Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, at 6:30 pm and Sunday, February 26, at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $45, dinner included. Tickets can be purchased by calling 414-766-5049 or by visiting the SMPAC online.

Also . . . I was trying to find the author of the piece to get more information about it . . . (always tricky with these things for various reasons) and I ran into a website for an interesting live Murder Mystery dinner franchise that’s coming to Milwaukee. The Dinner Detective bills itself as being the country’s largest murder mystery dinner show. They have regular shows running all over California with locations in Denver, Phoenix, Chicago Austing and “coming soon” to Milwaukee. Here’s welcoming the show in advance…