Cyrano (and Shrew) at UW-Whitewater

Cyrano DeBergerac was first staged 115 years ago. Placing a number on a story like that doesn't really do it justice. The tale of a romantic swashbuckler in love with a woman he cannot have is . . . I hate use words like timeless, but there your have it. The show has been staged a number of times over the past several years. Local memories are still fresh of Lee Ernst doing the role some justice in a Milwaukee Rep production of a few years back.

The latest local staging of the classic romance makes it to UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium next month. The production in question comes to the stage of the Young Auditorium courtesy of New York-based touring company Aquila Theatre. The company has also been roaming the states with productions of Herakles and The Taming of the Shrew . Founded in London, the company is celebrating its 21st year in existence. Its latest local manifestation hits Whitewater on October 23rd at 7:30 pm. For ticket reservations, call 263-472-2222 or visit Young Auditorium Online.

(The one night-only performance is followed by another . . . Aquila brings Taming of the Shrew to the stage 24 hours later on October 24th. For ticker reservations to THAT production, one could also visit the Young Auditorium online.)