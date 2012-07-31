The Dainty Rogues at the Miramar

×

Even if it's just a passing trend, it's nice to see the Steampunk aesthetic gain popularity. The latest local manifestation is The Dainty Rogues…a group of theatrical performers that includes burlesque dancers, fire eaters, singers, comedians and drag kings.

The group presents its debut performance at summer's end as it presents The Clockwork Dolls--a burlesque performance at the Miramar Theater on August 25th. The premise is that it's actually a performance in a bordello in New Orleans in 1884. The cast portrays various individuals "an assortment of saints and sinners," from the world of American steampunk. Sounds like a lot of fun in the shadow of UWM as a new school year begins.

Doors open at 9pm on Saturday, August 25th. The show starts at 10pm. Tickets for the show are slated to be available online for $11.50 soon or at the door for $15. They also offer a possibility of your cover charge changing at the door with a roll of a die.