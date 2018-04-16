Dangerous 'Doubt,' Innocence Abused?

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

When vows are at odds with beliefs, which ever speaks most to the heart will prevail. Doubt: A Parable tells the story of a Roman Catholic school headmistress whose beliefs place her at odds with church hierarchy. The current production at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is a nail-biter. I was astonished by the way playwright John Patrick Shanley approaches the issue of child abuse in the Catholic Church. The play speaks volumes for victims whose stories weren’t heard.

We are invited into the office of St. Nicholas' headmistress Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Colleen Madden). It is Sister Aloysius’ duty to know all and see all. She runs a tight operation – a Catholic elementary school that should produce future model citizens. No rule can be bent, no lesson forgotten and no breach made in the system at St. Nicholas. Sister senses the possibility that one the school boys has been abused by a priest, a prominent male role model. Her doubt turns to active suspicion when Sister James (April Paul) brings circumstantial evidence regarding St. Nicholas' newest student, Donald Muller.

It’s funny how one’s view of a highly regarded figure can flip when you suspect him of a heinous sin. The adored Father Brendan Flynn (Marcus Truschinski) is accused by Aloysius of stealing the innocence of 12-year-old Donald. He’s an exceptional student, the newest altar boy and the very first student of African descent at Saint Nicholas. Ironically, Saint Nicholas is the saint of repentant thieves, children and students. Father Flynn is honorable enough to acknowledge that he repents his sins, yet there’s no proof that he’s a man of his word.

Director C. Michael Wright gives the 2004 play a fast pace. The scene in which the dedicated nun confronts the priest contains performances so raw that it feels like the world is in jeopardy. That scene is significant in that it shatters the silence of women expected to serve under men in the Church, and never to challenge that system.

Doubt: A Parable shows that battles faced in 1964 are still being fought. The role of the boy’s mother, Mrs. Muller (Malkia Stampley), raises further questions. She puts the audience in the hot seat, asking if there isn’t a prize worth the cost of sin. The cast masters their roles and leaves every audience member in doubt by the end.

Through April 29 at Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets call 414-291-7800 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.