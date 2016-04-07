Most Dangerous Women At Marquette This Month

A couple of years ago, Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis put together a script which told the story of the women’s peace movement through documentary drama, music and movement. It’s a living piece of theatre that has evolved over the years. The latest version will be staged at Marquette later-on this month as Debra Krajiec directs Most Dangerous Women. The show draws the inspiration for its title from the late J. Edgar Hoover, who once characterized activist Jane Addams as "the most dangerous woman in America." Stories of some remarkably brave activists including Coretta Scott King and Malala Yousafzai join those of the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, a woman who survived the bombing at Nagasaki a Native American writer and more.

Produced by Milwaukee Public Theatre with the Milwaukee Branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Most Dangerous Women will be staged Apr. 22, 23 and 24 at Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre on 525 N. 13th St. For ticket reservations and more, visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.