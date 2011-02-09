Dark Romantic Comedy in Boulevard’s ‘Becky Shaw’

Threats of blackmail, an attempted suicide, a trip to the police stationfinding love is never easy. And a play involving those elements breaks the mold of what one might expect from a comedy. So it is with Gina Gionfriddo’s romantic comedy Becky Shaw, the contemporary story of a young couple that decides to set up two friends on a blind date. It’s kind of darknot exactly a feel-good trip down the greeting-card aisle with Nora Ephronbut it’s had some very positive reviews in other markets. The challenge of bringing this nuanced comedy to Milwaukee falls to Mark Bucher and the intimate Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre. One of the smallest stages in the city plays host to this delicate interpersonal comedy of bad manners in a production that opens Feb. 16just after Valentine’s Day.

The close proximity of the actors to the audience in the Boulevard amplifies the human connection in a romantic comedythe company’s production of Almost, Maine had some brilliant momentsbut there are potential dangers, too. If the emotion doesn’t seem authentic, it can crush the connection an audience needs to feel in such close quarters. Fortunately, Boulevard’s production includes some remarkable young talent, including Joe Fransee, Anne Miller and Christine Horgen, all of who have tread the thin stage at the Boulevard in past comic performances.

The Boulevard Theatre’s production of Becky Shaw runs through March 20. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5757.

Theater Happenings

Enjoy a fake wedding for Valentine’s Day weekend and beyond as the popular dinner-theater comedy Tony & Tina's Wedding makes it to Turner Hall Ballroom Feb. 11-19. With food from a popular Italian chain restaurant, this could be a fun date for those interested in interactive comedy. To reserve tickets, call 414-286-3663.