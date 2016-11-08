Daunting Duplicity in Off the Wall’s ‘Venus in Fur’

Max Williamson and Becky Cofta play with complex dynamics in David Ives’ Venus in Fur for Off the Wall Theatre. Under the direction of Jeremy Welter, they portray a director looking to cast a role and an actress apparently looking to be cast. The subtle algebra of power that shifts and adjusts sensually and emotionally between the two characters would be daunting for anyone to conjure in the theater’s small space. There isn’t much room to breathe and even the slightest trace of artifice can shatter the illusion, especially with a script that includes so much duplicity for both characters who might not be completely truthful to each other—or even to themselves. Williamson and Cofta lend humor and charisma to the task of rendering detailed ideas and emotions.

Through Nov. 13 on 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.